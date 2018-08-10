20th handgun this year found at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

PITTSBURGH - A Washington County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers Thursday when they detected a loaded handgun in the man's carry-on bag.
According to a news release, the McMurray man had a .40 caliber gun loaded with seven bullets.
Allegheny County Police responded, took the firearm and detained the man for questioning.
This is the 20th gun confiscated at the checkpoint in 2018.
In 2017, TSA officers found 32 firearms at the checkpoint.
If someone is found to have a firearm at a security checkpoint, the lane is closed until police can resolve it.
Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you can not bring a gun through a TSA checkpoint.
Offenders can face a hefty fine.
