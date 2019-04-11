  • 23-year-old man dies after being found shot multiple times

    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.

    According to a news release, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on Dohrman Street around 6:30 p.m.

    Channel 11 has just learned the 23-year-old victim died at the hospital.

