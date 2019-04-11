PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.
According to a news release, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on Dohrman Street around 6:30 p.m.
Channel 11 has just learned the 23-year-old victim died at the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Watch 11 at 11 for developments.
BREAKING: Police just confirmed the man who was shot multiple times in Stowe twp. has died. He was 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/PdxNS7NBm2— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 11, 2019
