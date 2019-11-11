ALLISON PARK, Pa. - More than 250 runners braved the cold Sunday morning to support veterans in Allegheny County.
The 14th annual Veterans Day 5K Race was held at Hampton Community Park in Allison Park. Operation Troop Appreciation hosted the event to celebrate Veterans Day.
A man running with an American flag told Channel 11 he served 22 years in the military and now makes running his mission to support others.
"I run every race like this in memory and honor of all my brothers that we lost in Iraq and Afghanistan," said Miguel Encinas, a veteran himself.
Operation Troop Appreciation was created 15 years ago as a nonprofit to help local veterans.
Money raised during the race goes to continue that mission.
