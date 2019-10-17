BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A rabid raccoon was captured in Bethel Park, making it the 25th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2019, the county's Health Department announced Thursday.
The raccoon was found near the 1000 block of Clifton Road, officials said. It was taken to the Health Department's lab, where it tested positive for rabies.
Per the Health Department, residents should watch for unusual behavior in animals and make sure their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
If any animal appears to be acting strangely or becomes threatening, officials said residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Below is a map of the communities in Allegheny County where rabid animals have been found in 2019.
"Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated," a news release from the Health Department said. "Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call ACHD (412-687-2243) to report the incident."
In 2019, 18 raccoons, five bats and two cats in Allegheny County have been reported to have rabies, the Health Department said.
