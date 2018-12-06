26-mile procession will honor fallen Beaver Co. airman Thursday

CHIPPEWA, Pa - Family and friends will say goodbye to Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin on Thursday.
The Beaver County native was one of four U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Pa. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Beaver County native killed in Afghanistan
He was serving with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.
The 25-year-old combat controller was the recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- Police issue warrant for man in shooting of man, woman in car who crashed into porch
- George W. Bush continues mint tradition with Michelle Obama at father's funeral
- VIDEO: Penguins on Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Elchin graduated from Hopewell High School. His family now lives in Chippewa.
Hundreds of people are expected to gather at a church in Chippewa, with Pennsylvania State Police, local police, area fire departments and American Legion members escorting the family to his memorial service.
The route will be 26 miles and will go through two counties, Beaver and Allegheny. It will also pass through dozens of municipalities as officials take Interstate 376 to a church in Moon Township.
His memorial service Thursday is private with only family and close friends attending.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}