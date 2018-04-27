260 bricks of heroin, thousands of stamp bags found in backpack after police chase

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police found 260 bricks and 13,000 stamp bags inside a man's backpack.
Troopers told Channel 11 Julian Greenlee led them on a chase in a stolen car through New Kensington.
Investigators had been monitoring Greenlee for a while.
They had also been watching a "trap" house in the area of Freeport Road.
"A vehicle showed up that was a Mercedes, while we were checking the registration information about that vehicle it came back that it was stolen out of New Kensington," said Trooper Steve Limani with Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg post.
