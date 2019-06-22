2nd annual rubber duck race held in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. - It's not every day you see a bunch of rubber ducks floating down a stream, but in Irwin Park, that's exactly what happened Saturday.
It's the Turtle Creek Watershed's second annual rubber duck race fundraiser.
All you had to do was adopt a duck for $5 and then watch it race down the stream.
The race benefits the Turtle Creek Watershed and Irwin Borough.
