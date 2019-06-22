  • 2nd annual rubber duck race held in Irwin

    Updated:

    IRWIN, Pa. - It's not every day you see a bunch of rubber ducks floating down a stream, but in Irwin Park, that's exactly what happened Saturday.

    It's the Turtle Creek Watershed's second annual rubber duck race fundraiser.

    All you had to do was adopt a duck for $5 and then watch it race down the stream.

    The race benefits the Turtle Creek Watershed and Irwin Borough. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories