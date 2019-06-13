PITTSBURGH - A second suspect in the 2016 murder of a 17-year-old girl from Homewood pleaded guilty Thursday morning, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Steven Cansler pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one county of conspiracy in the shooting death of Daija McCall. Two other charges, including homicide, were withdrawn in exchange.
Cansler will spend the next 15 to 30 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.
McCall was shot during a drug deal, investigators said.
Another man, Douglass Locket, was previously convicted by a jury of second-degree murder. He is serving life in prison.
