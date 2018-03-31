  • 2nd teen found, 1 other sought after escaping detention center

    A second teen who broke out of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh on Thursday has been found.

    Authorities said the escapee was driving a 2013 black Chevy Cruze which was allegedly stolen.

    Police spotted the vehicle heading southbound on Route 51, after which a pursuit ensued, authorities said.

    The escapee crashed and all three occupants in the car fled the scene. 

    Police said the teen then jumped off a ledge into a creek and escaped from police. Shortly after, the escapee allegedly stole another vehicle and crashed it. 

    The teen then fled into the woods, according to police. He then found his way out of the woods and knocked on a door at a home in Rostraver Township and asked the resident for a ride. 

    The resident called 911 and Rostraver police apprehended the teen, police said. 

    Police from multiple jurisdictions are still searching for one other teenager.

    The first teen was located in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood and was taken into custody, officials said Friday morning.

    Authorities would not confirm what crimes the 17-year-olds committed.

     
     

