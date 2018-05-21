SOUTH OAKLAND, Pa. - A 3-alarm fire has been reported at an apartment building in South Oakland.
Our crew on the scene reports a heavy presence of emergency crews on Ward Street.
We're working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Fire officials confirm to Channel 11 that one person was inside when the fire started but made it out safely. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/dfU4KQKiBQ— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 21, 2018
Two people were taken to the hospital, one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation.
The fire started in the basement of the building and quickly escalated, according to firefighters.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman falls over waterfall at state park, airlifted to hospital
- Mother defends son arrested after brawl at North Shore bar
- Teen shot in leg, heel while standing on street corner
- WATCH: Royal Procession after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Marriage
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}