  3-alarm fire reported at South Oakland apartment building

    SOUTH OAKLAND, Pa. - A 3-alarm fire has been reported at an apartment building in South Oakland.

    Our crew on the scene reports a heavy presence of emergency crews on Ward Street.

    Two people were taken to the hospital, one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation.

    The fire started in the basement of the building and quickly escalated, according to firefighters.

