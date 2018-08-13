3-alarm fire tears through home in Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - Firefighters responded Sunday night to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.
Structure fire along Millbridge St in the Allentown area. Multiple crews on scene stay with @WPXI for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/LRs95cUyeY— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 13, 2018
There have been no reported injuries in the three-alarm fire on Millbridge Street, according to Allegheny County officials.
