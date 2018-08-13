  • 3-alarm fire tears through home in Allentown neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters responded Sunday night to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

    There have been no reported injuries in the three-alarm fire on Millbridge Street, according to Allegheny County officials.

    Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 Morning News for the latest updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories