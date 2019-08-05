PITTSBURGH - Three Pittsburgh gas stations were robbed within about four hours late Sunday night into early Monday morning, police said.
The first robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Liberty Avenue, authorities said. A second robbery was reported about 11:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 4000 block of Beechwood Boulevard, and the third happened about 2 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Banksville Road.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is talking to the owner of one of the gas stations as police work to determine whether the robberies are connected -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Investigators said in each robbery, three men wearing dark clothing entered the store and demanded cash. At least one of the men had a gun.
No arrests have been made.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mayor Peduto increases security after death threat over gun control laws
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}