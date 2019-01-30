  • 3 arrested after home invasion, police chase

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after a home invasion and police pursuit that started in Stowe Township, police said.

    An officer spotted a car fleeing after the home invasion was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Hober Avenue.

    Three men were in the car, which crossed over into Robinson Township, police said.

    According to authorities, the men bailed from the car as police followed it. When the driver got out and ran, the car rolled over a hillside.

    Two of the three men initially got away before later being located and arrested.

    Police said a gun was found in the car.

