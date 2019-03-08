3 charged in connection with attempted home invasion

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For the last two weeks, Scott Township detectives have been working to find out who tried breaking into a woman’s home while claiming to be police officers.
Today, police charged Ryan Muma and Kelsey Carter.
Another woman, Dawn Eckert is in the Butler County Jail, and will also be charged.
According to detectives, the suspects have “no connection” to the home they were attempting to break into.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to figure out how investigators were able to track them down, for 11 at 11.
