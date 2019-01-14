SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three kids from the same family waiting for the school bus Monday morning in the Butler Area School District were hit by a car, according to police.
The accident was reported about 10 a.m. on Geibel Road.
Police said the driver actually came to a stop at the stop sign, but because of massive sun glare, she didn’t see the kids standing or sitting on the road and ran right into them.
The kids are ages 11, 9 and 5, two boys and a girl.
All three kids were flown to a hospital.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is tracking down neighbors, witnesses and is checking with the district to see if this is a problemed bus stop, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
