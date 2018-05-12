  • 3 children, mother hurt after multi-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (5:45 PM) Police told Channel 11 that five people – including three children – were injured in the accident. 

    The three children and their mother are listed in stable condition, police said. 

    One man is in critical condition. It is unclear if anyone else was hurt. 

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.

    The accident happened on the 10th Street Bypass under the 6th Street Bridge around 5:15 p.m., police said. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

    One vehicle was rolled over, and several other cars were heavily damaged.  

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke said emergency responders were attending to a man at the scene.  

