PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges after police say he vandalized churches in Mt. Lebanon.
Tristan Crooks, 21, is accused of vandalizing three churches on Washington Road.
Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Saint Bernard's Church, and Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church were damaged.
We’re working to find how badly they were damaged and how police were able to catch him for Channel 11 Morning News.
