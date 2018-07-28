  • 3 dead in shooting at Texas retirement home

    Three people are dead after an active shooter situation at a Texas retirement home.

    Residents reported seeing police officers with guns drawn outside the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, a suburb of Corpus Christi, according to NBC affiliate KRIS-TV.

    Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez told KRIS that three people are dead.

