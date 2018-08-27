0 3 dead, including suspect, in Jacksonville mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. there was a mass shooting in Jacksonville Florida according to the sheriff's office. This story will be constantly updated with the newest information at the top.

Update 4 a.m. Monday: Competitors Eli Clayton and Taylor Robertson were fatally shot Sunday during a Madden 19 competition, the victims families told WJAX.

STORY: What we know about the victims

While investigators have not released or confirmed the victims' identities, friends and family are sharing their condolences on social media.

RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. pic.twitter.com/Balk88T1ES — Kiv (@young_kiv) August 26, 2018

Clayton competed under the name “Trueboy,” and Robertson used the name “SpotMePlzz.”

9:00 p.m.: As the investigation continues, we are learning more about alleged shooter David Katz. While police would not give a specific motive, witnesses said he had been a participant in the Madden tournament and had been eliminated earlier.

Police did say he was from Baltimore, but they believe he drove down to Florida on Saturday and had been staying in the Jacksonville area.

RELATED: Who is David Katz, alleged Jacksonville mass shooter

7:30 p.m. The sheriff has identified the Jacksonville shooting suspect as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore.

During a news conference he also announced that three people total were killed, including the shooter. An additional 11 were treated for injuries at area hospitals and are in stable condition.

RELATED:

5:30 p.m.: The deadly shooting happened at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, and according to one participant who spoke to a reporter from our sister station, the shooter had been in the competition but was eliminated.

Just spoke to a #TheLandingMassShooting witness and gamer from TX. Tells me shooter was a gamer who seemingly snapped after an intense match. Information not yet confirmed by @JSOPIO. #BREAKING #Jacksonville — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) August 26, 2018

4:45 p.m.: At a news briefing just moments ago the Jacksonville sheriff confirmed that one suspect was dead and there are no other suspects. The sheriff said the scene is secure, but investigators will have Jacksonville Landing closed for some time as they collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

Per JSO Sheriff Williams:

-Scene at The Jax Landing is secured

-1 suspect dead at the scene

-No other outstanding suspects

-JSO describes suspect as a White male. No further identification at this time.



JSO is still asking people to stay clear of the area. #JaxLandingShooting — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) August 26, 2018

4:10 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update at 4:30 p.m. That will be carried live on WPXI.com and the WPXI Facebook page.

3:50 p.m.: Sources tell our sister station in Jacksonville that a total of 11 people were injured and 4 were killed during the shooting at Jacksonville Landing.

Download the WPXI app for breaking news and other alerts.

3:45 p.m.: U.S. Senator Marco Rubio says national investigators are working with local law enforcement in Jacksonville to determine what happened and assist this involved.

Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

RELATED: Jacksonville shooting: Reaction to ‘mass shooting’

3:40 p.m.: The shooting took place at a Madden NFL championship tournament, according to the game's developer EA Sports. At this time it remains unclear if the shooter targeted the event or not.

"This is a horrible situation and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," the company said on Twitter.

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

3:23 p.m.: Jacksonville Landing issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations."

RELATED:

3:00 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who remains inside Jacksonville Landing to call 911 so officers can help get them out safely.

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

2:50 p.m.: According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office one suspect is dead at the scene.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

<

2:42 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has now tweeted that there are multiple fatalities.

Download the WPXI app for breaking news and other alerts.

2:35 p.m. There are reports of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing complex in Florida.

The Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office tweeted saying the area is not safe at this time and is urging people to stay away.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for breaking updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.