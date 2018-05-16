  • 3 dogs burst out of home, attack postal worker on his route

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A mailman was attacked on his Beaver County route when three dogs burst out of a home.

    He had to seek medical treatment after this happened in Beaver Falls on Tuesday.

    According to police, the mailman was making his rounds when he approached the front door of a house on 3rd Avenue.

    Channel 11 has learned that's when three pit bulls broke through the screen door and attacked the man.

    Two witnesses called 911 and helped the postal worker until paramedics got there.

