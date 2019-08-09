MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Police in Allegheny and Washington counties are investigating a series of bomb threats that occurred between 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Three of the threats were targeted to hospitals; St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and Monongahela Valley Hospital in Monongahela.
The other two threats were made to the Benedum Theater in Pittsburgh and D's Six Pax and Dogz in Swissvale.
At 10:15 p.m. Mon Valley Hospital posted on Facebook saying:
"A confirmed bomb threat was made to Monongahela Valley Hospital. Patient care is not being affected and safety measures are in effect."
Allegheny County Police said it is working with police in each community to coordinate the investigations.
