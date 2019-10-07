ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night for allegedly stealing items from unlocked vehicles in Ross Township, police said.
Home security cameras captured the thefts, which happened on Jacks Run Road and Connie Drive.
Four juveniles wearing hoodies can be seen in the video. Police are still looking for one of them.
Rich Schwartzmier’s pickup truck was one of the vehicles targeted by the young men. He was alerted to it by a neighbor who saw the group walking away suspiciously.
Schwartzmier checked his security video and called 911.
“It just hurts because we work hard for everything, and I know everyone says keep car doors locked, but I'm in and out of my vehicle all day and all evening,” Schwartzmier said.
Police said a number of stolen items were recovered.
