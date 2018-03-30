PITTSBURGH - Police from multiple jurisdictions are searching for three juveniles after they broke out of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh.
According to a county spokeswoman, the trio broke a window to get out. All three were wearing blue uniforms.
UPDATE : Police still searching for three 17 y/o’s that escaped a juvenile detention center. pic.twitter.com/01IyuTEZwz— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) March 30, 2018
The spokesperson would not confirm what crimes the 17-year-olds committed.
