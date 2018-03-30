  • 3 juveniles break out of detention center

    PITTSBURGH - Police from multiple jurisdictions are searching for three juveniles after they broke out of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh.

    According to a county spokeswoman, the trio broke a window to get out. All three were wearing blue uniforms.

    The spokesperson would not confirm what crimes the 17-year-olds committed.

