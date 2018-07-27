3 juveniles escape detention facility, crash car; 1 in custody

Three juveniles escaped Friday from a juvenile detention center in Butler County and stole a car they later crashed while being pursued, according to state police.
The trio fled the crashed car on foot near Burtner Road and Route 28 in Natrona Heights. Police have one of the juveniles in custody and are searching for the other two with a helicopter and other resources.
Shelley Bortz is talking to police in the area about the pursuit and who the suspects are, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
