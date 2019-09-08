  • 3 killed in Franklin Township crash

    FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were killed in a crash in Greene County on Saturday night. 

    The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 19 south in Franklin Township, according to the Greene County coroner.

    The coroner said Matthew King, 27, Daniel Paletta-Davis, 25, and Derek Lohr, 27, were all pronounced dead at the scene. 

    All three were from Waynesburg.

