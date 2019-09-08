FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were killed in a crash in Greene County on Saturday night.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 19 south in Franklin Township, according to the Greene County coroner.
The coroner said Matthew King, 27, Daniel Paletta-Davis, 25, and Derek Lohr, 27, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
All three were from Waynesburg.
