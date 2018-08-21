3 men arrested after armed robbery, brief standoff in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Three armed robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a brief standoff in New Kensington.
According to our news partners at TribLive, at least two men robbed the Rite N Low market on Victoria Avenue just before 5 p.m.
After taking money from the store and personal items from the clerk, they fled and hid in two different homes nearby.
Police told TribLive the three men surrendered just before 6 p.m. without further incident.
