3 men to face trial in Swissvale shootings that killed man, 7-year-old son

A Friday hearing for three men charged with fatally shooting a man and his young son late last year became intensely emotional as the victims’ family members wept during testimony.
When prosecutors read the autopsy reports for Walter Stewart Jr. and 7-year-old Jo Lawrence, some of those relatives started loudly sobbing.
Donavon Wilson and brothers Jacqua and Brandon Barnett are accused of shooting Stewart in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad.
Wilson’s uncle took the stand and testified against his nephew during the three-hour hearing. The shooting occurred at a Swissvale home owned by the man, who is now in witness protection.
The three defense attorneys argued that Stewart brought a loaded gun and his young son to the meeting and there’s no evidence as to who started the gunfight.
“I feel terribly that this 7-year old-child was killed in this case that’s horrific, but, clearly, if the commonwealth’s theory is correct, the deceased knew he was going to buy drugs and brought his 7-year-old to a drug deal. Who does that?” said Ralph Karsh, Brandon Barnett’s attorney.
“The evidence does not indicate what happened inside that house whatsoever,” said Ken Haber, Wilson’s attorney.
A judge ordered the three men to stand trial for those murders, but dropped a conspiracy to commit murder charge.
