3 men wanted by Ohio police for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girls

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Police in Ohio are searching for three men accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting young teenage girls.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, national arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old David Ramos Contreras on Mexico, Juan Garcia Rios Adel, a U.S. Permanent Resident of Florida, and Arnfulo Ramos.
Police said a fourth suspect, Simon Juan, 25, of Guatemala has already been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Anyone having information related to this incident, to include the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency.
