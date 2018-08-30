  • 3 more Pa. prison employees sickened after contact with unknown drug

    Three more prison employees were sickened Thursday at a Pennsylvania state prison after being exposed to an unknown drug.

    A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the incident occurred during dinnertime at SCI- Somerset.

    When the employees opened a cell door to hand inmates their meals, the inmates were seen smoking an unknown substance, the spokeswoman said. A short time later, all three reported feeling ill and dazed.

    The employees were taken to the prison’s medical bay for evaluation and later sent to a local hospital.

    A rash of similar situations in recent days led the state to put all prisons on lockdown Wednesday. The state has not released a timeline for when that lockdown will end.

