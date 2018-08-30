Three more prison employees were sickened Thursday at a Pennsylvania state prison after being exposed to an unknown drug.
A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the incident occurred during dinnertime at SCI- Somerset.
RELATED STORY: All state prisons in Pennsylvania on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
When the employees opened a cell door to hand inmates their meals, the inmates were seen smoking an unknown substance, the spokeswoman said. A short time later, all three reported feeling ill and dazed.
The employees were taken to the prison’s medical bay for evaluation and later sent to a local hospital.
A rash of similar situations in recent days led the state to put all prisons on lockdown Wednesday. The state has not released a timeline for when that lockdown will end.
