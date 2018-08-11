  • 3 new stores coming to The Block Northway

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three new stores are coming to The Block at Northway in Ross Township.

    According to the mall's Facebook page, David's Bridal, Le Creuset and Blaze Pizza will soon have storefronts there.

    No word on when the locations will be open or where they'll be in the mall.

    Dave and Busters is already under construction and expected to open soon.

