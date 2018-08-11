3 new stores coming to The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three new stores are coming to The Block at Northway in Ross Township.
According to the mall's Facebook page, David's Bridal, Le Creuset and Blaze Pizza will soon have storefronts there.
Related Headlines
No word on when the locations will be open or where they'll be in the mall.
Dave and Busters is already under construction and expected to open soon.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported in western Pa. during Friday's strong storms
- Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him to table over Styrofoam tray
- 2 transported to hospital after car crash in Pine Township
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh bishop discusses forthcoming clergy sex abuse report
- Download the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}