UPDATE 4:35 a.m. (9/30/19): Three of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Ohio Sunday morning have been arrested in North Carolina, WCMH-TV reported Monday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY (9/29/19): GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) -- A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES’), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. A sheriff’s release says they had help from at least one person outside the jail.
Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. They’re asking anyone who sees them or knows their location to call 911.
The sheriff’s office says the inmates are 40-year-old Brynn Martin, 24-year-old Christopher Clemente, 30-year-old Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29-year-old Lawrence Lee III. The charges they were being held on weren’t immediately available.
We have reason to believe the below pictured in mate escapee Christopher Clemente is in the area of the Westmoreland Mall. If seen please contact 911. Keep doors locked and make sure not to leave keys in vehicles. See attached news release from Gallia County pic.twitter.com/DfWwPyrXf1— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019
A dispatcher had no information about whether the officers were injured.
Christopher Clemente was spotted twice in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
