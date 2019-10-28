0 3 people charged after dog shot, left to die

Police arrested and charged three people after a monthslong investigation regarding a dog that was found shot and left for dead in Westmoreland County.

Police said the suspects are members of a family that was pet sitting; they allegedly acted together to tie up, muzzle and shoot the dog once, possibly even twice, right through his heart.

Brutus, a brown Rottweiler-pit mix, was left to die along rural railroad tracks while his owner was on vacation.

Seventy five days after an intense investigation, a mother, daughter and the young woman's boyfriend were all handcuffed, escorted out of police cars and brought into court to face multiple felonies for animal torture and cruelty resulting in death.

Dina Perri was one of the humane officers who spent countless hours working to solve the crime. Monday morning, sheriff's deputies made their sting, arresting Sandra Cancino, Anthony Harper and Ashley Kunkle.

Court documents said Cancino was babysitting Brutus. The dog belonged to her son's girlfriend -- and the two were on vacation.

Documents said Cancino told her family that Brutus bit her grandson and the dog needed to be put down.

Instead, officers said, Brutus was taken outside while it was still dark and killed. The tracks were less than a mile from two animal rescues.

Harper is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. Cancino and Kunkle are both out of jail.

Officials said social media helped pave the way for some major leads in the case.

