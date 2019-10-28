  • 3 people chosen for jury in trial of man accused of killing Officer Brian Shaw

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Jury selection will begin Monday in the Westmoreland County trial of a man charged with killing a police officer.

    Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

    Shaw was shot several times during a traffic stop and chase.

    Holt has maintained his innocence and says he was not the one who fired that shots that killed Shaw.

    Last week, prosecutors called Holt a violent drug dealer who killed Shaw while attempting to get away.

    The judge will allow Holt's previous gun charges, but ban evidence showing that Holt may have sold drugs prior to the shooting.

    Testimony in the trial is expected to begin next week.

    Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

    Three people had already been seated by noon Monday.

