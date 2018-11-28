3 people in custody after shooting incident in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. - Police have arrested three people after shots were fired in Pitcairn.
The incident happened around 4:18 p.m., and for a time police asked everyone to avoid the area of Centre Street and Second Avenue.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a crashed car with bullet holes but no driver or passengers.
Investigators say two groups of people exchanged gunfire -- one group was on foot and the other in the car.
Three suspects were detained and are being questioned.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous.
