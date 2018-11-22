PITTSBURGH - Three people are in “very critical condition” after they became trapped in a burning home late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Flemington Street.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a 96-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were still inside, authorities said.
Firefighters, EMS and emergency physicians worked to rescue the three people and provide immediate medical attention.
All three people were taken to a hospital in “very critical condition,” according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
