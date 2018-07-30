PITTSBURGH - Three people have been pulled from the Monongahela River in the South Side.
According to paramedic divers, they responded earlier tonight for reports of three people in the water.
Watch 11 at 11 as we work to get more information about how the people ended up in the water.
All three have been rescued, one was rushed to UPMC Mercy Hospital where they were last reported to be in critical condition.
Medics told Channel 11 the time of day made the search more difficult, especially given the currents of the river.
