3 people run off after shots fired lead to chase, crash

MUNHALL, Pa. - Authorities are searching for three people after a police chase that started after shots were fired late Wednesday night ended with a crash, police said.
Investigators said shots were fired in Duquesne, in the area of Auriles Street. A car was seen speeding away, prompting the pursuit.
The chase went southbound on Route 837 toward McKeesport, police said. The car fled into McKeesport and through White Oak, North Versailles and East McKeesport.
Near the intersection of Route 148 and Route 30, the car made a u-turn and headed back toward McKeesport. Police said the car crossed the Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge into Duquesne and continued toward Homestead.
Duquesne officers radioed Munhall and Homestead police that the vehicle was heading in their direction and to set up spike strips, police said.
Before reaching the spike strips, the car crashed into a fenced in parking lot after attempting to turn onto a side street in the area of East 8th Avenue and Andrews Street, authorities said.
Three people ran from the car. Police are searching for them.
Two guns were recovered from the vehicle, officials said.
