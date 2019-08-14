NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Three people were shot in New Castle early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Adams Street a little after midnight.
Police were there for just about an hour and a half.
Channel 11 is working to find out how the victims are doing and if police made any arrests.
