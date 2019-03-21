EXPORT, Pa. - Three students were being treated by paramedics after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning in Export, emergency dispatchers said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., the bus and vehicle collided at the intersection of Route 22 and Hunt Club Road.
Three students suffered minor injuries, dispatchers said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}