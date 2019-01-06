  • 3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash takes out traffic lights in Point Breeze

    PITTSBURGH - Three people were taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash involving two vehicles Sunday in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

    The crash in the 7500 block of Penn Avenue occurred around 4:50 a.m., a public safety spokesman said.

    One vehicle struck a light pole, knocking out traffic lights at an intersection, he said.

    All three victims are in stable condition. Police are investigating.

