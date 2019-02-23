  • 3 transported to hospital after head-on crash in Westmoreland County; portion of Route 130 closed

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were transported to a hospital following a head-on crash in Westmoreland County Saturday afternoon.

    911 dispatchers said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Spanish Villa Drive and Route 130 in Hempfield Township.

    The westbound lanes are closed and the eastbound lanes are down to one lane. 

