3 transported to hospital after head-on crash in Westmoreland County; portion of Route 130 closed

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were transported to a hospital following a head-on crash in Westmoreland County Saturday afternoon.
911 dispatchers said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Spanish Villa Drive and Route 130 in Hempfield Township.
The westbound lanes are closed and the eastbound lanes are down to one lane.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channe 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest developments.
