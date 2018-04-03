3 women suing fertility clinic that lost thousands of embryos

Three local women are suing a fertility clinic in Cleveland that lost thousands of eggs.
What we've learned about the lawsuit, tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
All of those women were diagnosed with cancer.
They underwent fertility treatments and delayed their own chemotherapy in hopes of having a child.
But now they say, that hope is gone.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
- Report: Beaver County native suspended after ties to racist podcast surfaced resigns
- Data from SUV shows deadly wreck off cliff may have been intentional
- VIDEO: 'Affluenza Teen' released from prison
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}