  • 3 women suing fertility clinic that lost thousands of embryos

    Updated:

    Three local women are suing a fertility clinic in Cleveland that lost thousands of eggs.

    What we've learned about the lawsuit, tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. 

    All of those women were diagnosed with cancer.

    They underwent fertility treatments and delayed their own chemotherapy in hopes of having a child.

    But now they say, that hope is gone.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 women suing fertility clinic that lost thousands of embryos

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 fertility clinics respond to egg, embryo storage failures

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wright State tops Cleveland St 74-57, earns NCAA Tourney bid