BELLEVUE, Pa. - A 3-year-old girl was reunited with her family in Bellevue Tuesday morning after her mother said she got out of the house without her realizing.
The girl was found on the porch of a home on North Sprague Avenue, prompting police to issue a plea to the public on Facebook to help them figure out who she was. Police said they began receiving tips within minutes.
The girl was taken to the Bellevue Borough Police Department until the girl’s mother, Sara Ketter, was located.
Ketter told Channel 11 News she just had wisdom tooth surgery. She woke up in pain, took her medication and dosed off.
Somehow, Ketter’s daughter managed to get out of the house.
“I thought she was in her bed asleep all morning until my mom called me and asked, ‘Where’s your daughter?’” I said, ‘She’s in bed,’ and she said, ‘No, she’s not. She’s at Bellevue police station,’” Ketter said. “I looked and she wasn’t in her bed.”
Ketter said she’s thankful for everyone’s help in making sure her daughter was safe.
