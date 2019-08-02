  • 3-year-old girl dies after drowning in family pool

    Updated:

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A 3-year-old girl drowned Thursday in a family pool in Plum Borough, police said.

    The girl was identified Friday morning by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer as Ca-Nayah Mitchell.

    Police said they were called to a home on Ridgewood Court, where Mitchell was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool by a family member.

    Mitchell was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m.

