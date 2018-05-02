  • 3-year-old twins found wandering outside alone, mother charged

    PITTSBURGH - A mother is being charged after her 3-year-old twin boys were found wandering outside alone after she left them on the front porch and left, police said.

    According to police, one of the toddlers was found wandering on Pioneer Avenue wearing only a t-shirt.

    Police said they then were called to conduct a welfare check on the children. As police arrived at the home, other family members, including the children's father, arrived as well.

    Family members had the children inside the home, police said.

    Police said when they arrived the mother, Ashley Palmer, was back at the home and was "out of it" and wearing only a t-shirt.

    Palmer taken into custody and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of false swearing. 

     
     

