30 cats removed from Pennsylvania home

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - More than 30 cats and kittens were removed from a Pennsylvania home Wednesday.
According to NBC affiliate WJAC-TV, humane officers received a complaint in January about the animals living in unclean conditions.
The officers, looking through the windows of the home, saw evidence of poor conditions and repeatedly tried to contact the homeowner.
Once inside, humane officers reported a stench, as well as human and animal waste.
Neighbors told WJAC-TV this isn't the first time this has happened.
The woman who lives in the home is facing two charges for each animal that was removed.
The cats were taken to a nearby sanctuary to be treated.
