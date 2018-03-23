  • 30 cats removed from Pennsylvania home

    Updated:

    PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - More than 30 cats and kittens were removed from a Pennsylvania home Wednesday.

    According to NBC affiliate WJAC-TV, humane officers received a complaint in January about the animals living in unclean conditions.

    The officers, looking through the windows of the home, saw evidence of poor conditions and repeatedly tried to contact the homeowner.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Once inside, humane officers reported a stench, as well as human and animal waste.

    Neighbors told WJAC-TV this isn't the first time this has happened.

    The woman who lives in the home is facing two charges for each animal that was removed.

    The cats were taken to a nearby sanctuary to be treated.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    30 cats removed from Pennsylvania home

  • Headline Goes Here

    GOP chief justice slams Republican judicial impeachment move

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cleanup underway in Pennsylvania following latest nor'easter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman in affair that led US rep to resign still wants to run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb