30 emaciated, dirty animals rescued from local farm

HARMONY, Pa. - Thirty emaciated, dirty animals are recovering after being rescued from a Butler County farm.
Some are in such bad condition they could barely walk.
"Once I got my hands on them, it was really alarming how thin they were," said Dr. Becky Morrow. "You couldn't tell by looking, but once you felt them, they were very very thin."
Tonight on 11 at 11, how a local group came to the rescue of these neglected farm animals.
