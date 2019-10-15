PITTSBURGH - Thirty of the more than 100 dogs rescued in September from a home in Ross Township have been adopted.
PHOTOS: 117 dogs removed from home in Ross Township
Animal Friends posted the update Monday on its Facebook page, adding that another 15 of the dogs “have been transferred to trusted breed rescue organizations so they can continue to get specialized, one-on-one attention.”
The dogs ended up at Animal Friends after they were rescued from the deplorable hoarding situation at the home. Officials said conditions in the home were so bad crews needed to wear hazmat suits because of high ammonia levels.
In all, 117 dogs were rescued.
Animal Friends has been working to medically clear the dogs -- most of which are Australian Shepherds and Border Collies -- for adoption.
