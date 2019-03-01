  • Candidates Raja, Iovino sit down for interviews with Channel 11

    PITTSBURGH - While eyes begin to turn toward the 2020 presidential election, voters in the South Hills and parts of Washington County are preparing for an election that's a little more than a month away.

    Republican D. Raja and Democrat Pam Iovino are running in the special election to replace Guy Reschenthaler in Pennsylvania's 37th Senate District.

    Reschenthaler was elected to Congress last November, whic left his State Senate seat vacant.

    In interviews Friday afternoon with Channel 11's Aaron Martin, Raja and Iovino presented their plans for the economy and growing jobs.

    One area of contention is a proposed severance tax by Governor Tom Wolf on the oil and gas industry, a move Raja strongly opposes, but Iovino supports.

