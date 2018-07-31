3rd bond hearing held for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault

A restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her South Side home appeared in court for his third bond hearing on Tuesday.
A third bond hearing is unusual. “Why is this on my calendar? I already heard this twice!" said Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning.
Courtney Brennan was in the courtroom and will have more on what transpired, as well as Manning's decision, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Defense attorney Lee Rothman made an impassioned, animated plea, saying Adnan Pehlivan's family, friends and employees at Istanbul Sofra are counting on him. Rothman said any other defendant with a clean criminal record who faces charges of sexual assault would not be in jail until trial.
The prosecutor said nothing had changed since the last bond hearing, other than a preliminary hearing in which the magistrate decided there was enough evidence for Pehlivan to stand trial.
RELATED STORY: DA: Restaurant owner downloaded videos of similar attacks before woman's assault
Pehlivan is accused of following the woman and her friends home after meeting them in a bar and sexually assaulted her in her bed after she fell asleep.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local retired priest pleads guilty to abusing 10-year-old boy
- Suspect identified in death of teenager after shots fired into group
- Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
- VIDEO: Shark Caught Lurking Near Unsuspecting Paddleboarder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}